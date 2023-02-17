National

Centre launches ‘Best Tourism Village’ contest

The competition will be held in three stages and would seek entries at district, State, and national levels, officials said.
Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Union Tourism Ministry on Thursday launched a competition to select the Best Tourism Village from across the country, and a new website to promote rural tourism.

The competition will be held in three stages and would seek entries at district, State, and national levels, officials said.

The evaluation criteria have been aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), they said. Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also launched a new web portal to promote rural tourism in India.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

new website
Union Tourism Ministry
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Culture and Tourism Minister
Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
seek entries
rural tourism

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in