Centre launches ‘Best Tourism Village’ contest

NEW DELHI: The Union Tourism Ministry on Thursday launched a competition to select the Best Tourism Village from across the country, and a new website to promote rural tourism.

The competition will be held in three stages and would seek entries at district, State, and national levels, officials said.

The evaluation criteria have been aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), they said. Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also launched a new web portal to promote rural tourism in India.