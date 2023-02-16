National

PM Modi calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers

Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.

''Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,'' he said. Counting of votes will take place on March 2.

