PM Modi calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.
Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.
''Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,'' he said. Counting of votes will take place on March 2.
