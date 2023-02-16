Online registration starts for Agniveer recruitment in J&K, Ladakh

SRINAGAR: The Army on Thursday started online registration for recruitment under the Agniveer scheme in J&K and Ladakh which will continue till March 15.

"All eligible unmarried male candidates born between 01 Oct 2002 to 01 Apr 2006 (both dates inclusive) with requisite educational qualifications from UT of J&K belonging to Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Badgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam districts and UT of Ladakh belonging to Leh and Kargil districts can apply for enrolment under categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen," the Army said in a statement.

The recruitment rally by Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June 2023 at Anantnag High Ground, South Kashmir, UT of J&K.

"Candidates are advised to register online at website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in at the earliest. Indian Army further amplified that this would be the first recruitment under the new procedure introduced with the written examination being scheduled before the physical and medical test," the Army statement said.

"Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar has advised that recruitment is a free service and selection is fair and purely based on merit. No money is required to be paid to anyone. Details can be obtained on Email ID - arosrinagar123@gmail.com and Landline Nos 0194-2311282 and 0194-2310164. Additional information has been made available as videos in Urdu and can be accessed by scanning the barcode in the notice published by ARO Srinagar."