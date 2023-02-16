March 12 deadline to apply for JEE-Main exam

NEW DELHI: The application process for the second edition of the JEE-Main engineering entrance exam began on Wednesday and will conclude on March 12, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said.

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 will be conducted from April 6 to April 12, with April 13 and 15 kept as reserved days.

“Details on exam venue, admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal,” an NTA official said.