Bengaluru ranks world’s second-slowest city to drive in: Study

CHENNAI: Bengaluru has now been ranked as the second-slowest city in the world to drive in as one can cover just 10 km in 29 minutes and 10 seconds in the city, according to the latest report by Tom Tom, a Dutch multinational developer of location technology.

Released on Wednesday in its study, Tom Tom stated that it took 29 minutes and 10 seconds to travel 10 km in Bengaluru city centre last year and 20 seconds to travel 2 miles (10 km) in the centre of the capital city in 2022.

London ranked first with an average of 36 minutes and 20 seconds to travel 6.2 miles (10 km) and Ireland's capital Dublin, the Japanese town of Sapporo, and Milan in Italy, ranked third, fourth, and fifth in the list, according to the report.

Additionally, Pune ranked sixth (27 minutes 20s), while Delhi ranked 34th on the list (22 minutes 10s). Mumbai was ranked 47th position with more than 21 minutes to travel 10 km.