Anurag Thakur launches 24X7 DD news channel dedicated to HP

SHIMLA [HP]: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched a 24X7 Doordarshan news channel dedicated to Himachal Pradesh and said it will go a long way in highlighting the state's culture and achievements of its people.

He said extensive preparations, including setting up studios with ultramodern equipment, were made for the new channel -- DD News Himachal.

''The 24-hour DD channel for Himachal will go a long way in highlighting the religious places, folk culture, promoting tourism and adventure sports, the role of freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives and achievements of Himachalis in various fields,'' Thakur said.

''There has been some delay in launching the 24-hour channel as we made all preparations and set up studios with ultramodern equipment, created digital walls and linked them with DTH to expand coverage,'' he said.

There is no dearth of talent in the state but the achievements of local residents are not adequately highlighted unless they are published in newspapers and broadcast on TV, the minister said, adding that this channel will open new vistas for giving wide exposure to the Himachali talent.

The channel will be dedicated to famous tourist destinations, religious places, the youth, women, folk music and dances, writers, farmers, orchardists, sportspersons, local handicraft and artisans. It will also highlight issues concerning the people of the state, he said.

Lauding the sacrifices of soldiers from Himachal Pradesh, he said they converted 'Dev Bhoomi' into 'Veer Bhoomi'.

Thakur suggested that a programme on the lines of 'Chitrahaar', a popular DD show on Hindi film songs, should be started on the newly launched channel to promote Himachali folk music.

When the culture of Punjab has carved out a niche for the state, then why not Himachal, he asked.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the launch of a 24X7 DD channel for Himachal Pradesh was made possible as Thakur, who also hails from the state, is the Information and Broadcasting minister.

''The state government is committed to the development of the state by rising above political ideologies and will ensure that the benefits of state and central schemes reach the last person,'' he said.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said Shimla DD was started in 1995 with a 30-minute news bulletin which was later extended to four hours and today, it is a 24X7 channel dedicated to Himachal.

The new channel will also create employment opportunities for the people of the state as news anchors and camerapersons will be appointed, he said.