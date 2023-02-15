Using ChatGPT in board exams cheating: CBSE

NEW DELHI: The use of AI-based ChatGPT has been prohibited in the Class 10, 12 board exams by the CBSE, officials said on Tuesday. The board exams are set to begin on Wednesday.

“Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall,” it said in the instructions issued on Tuesday.

The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.