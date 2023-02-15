Lifer couple seeks parole for IVF, SC asks Raj govt to consider plea

The apex court observed that the issue for its consideration was whether they were entitled to parole, as the 45-year-old woman required treatment to conceive. If the petitioners applied for transfer from the open-air camp in Jaipur to Udaipur to undergo the treatment, “the authorities are directed to consider the request sympathetically and as per their policy, and grant parole if there is no legal impediment”, it said, adding that a decision should be taken within two weeks.