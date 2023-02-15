iDEX opened avenues for achieving self-reliance in defence: Rajnath

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday announced the launch of the ninth edition of the Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC).

Singh made the announcement after inaugurating 'Manthan 2023', the annual defence innovation event at the Chandan Singh Air Force Convention Centre in Yelahanka here.

The union minister said that the Defence Ministry has also approved a simplified and fast-track procedure for procurement from iDEX start-ups and MSMEs.

"iDEX has opened avenues for achieving self-reliance in defence," Singh said adding that it has been decided to increase the grants given so far to encourage new entrepreneurs in the development of larger projects.

The Defence India Startup Challenge was first launched in 2018 by the Defence Innovation Organisation with support from the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog for the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme of the Defence Ministry.

The MoD initiated the iDEX framework to encourage indigenous innovation in defence and aerospace. The agency, in line with the Union Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (self-reliant India campaign), provides financial grants, supports startups, MSMEs, R&D institutions, academia, and individual innovators and facilitates the procurement of their products.

Lauding the development of start-ups in the country, the Defence Minister today said that the environment created for start-ups has changed and today the number of start-ups in India is set to reach one lakh.

"The environment that has been created for start-ups in our country in the last few years, I see that it is no less than a boon for our youth. Earlier it could be counted but today their number is about to reach one lakh," said the defence minister.