Deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar ends on March 31; ₹1000 penalty

CHENNAI: PAN holders should link their details with Aadhaar before March 31 as it has been made mandatory by the Income Tax department.

The cards unlinked will be invalid and won’t be able to use them for income tax-filing and accessing PAN-related services from April 1, 2023.

According to a government advisory, "It is mandatory. Don't delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."

The first deadline given by the I-T department was March 31, 2022 after which it was revised to June 30, 2022 with a penalty of ₹ 500.

However, PAN card holders can still link before March 31, 2023 with a penalty amount of ₹ 1000.