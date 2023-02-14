Three of family sentenced by UP court in 2015 rape case

SULTANPUR: A court here has sentenced two brothers to 20 years of rigourous imprisonment in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl here in 2015.

Special judge Abhay Srivastava on Monday also sentenced the father of the two convicts to five years of imprisonment for helping his sons flee after the crime.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 each on the two brothers and Rs 10,000 on their father.

Giving details of the crime, special public prosecutor Abhishek Tripathi on Tuesday said the girl had stepped out of her house for an examination on March 24, 2015 and was lured by Jitendra Shukla.

The girl was subsequently raped by Jitendra Shukla and his brother Hari Prakash Shukla. Siyaram Shukla, the father of the two convicts, had helped his sons flee after committing the crime, he said.