Efforts afoot for built-in satellite tuners in TV sets

MUMBAI: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said efforts are afoot to have a built-in satellite tuner in television sets to offer access to over 200 channels, a move that would allow viewers to watch programmes without Doordarshan’s ‘Free Dish’.

He said there has been a humongous expansion of general entertainment channels on Free Dish, which has helped attract crores of viewers. “If your television has a built-in satellite tuner, then no need for a set-top box,” Thakur said.