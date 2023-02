Dhankhar warns MPs, adjourns RS till next part of Budget Session

Before the first adjournment, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named several MPs and warned them for not to indulge in such acts that disrupt the proceedings of the House as several members from Opposition parties trooped into the well of the House sloganeering, the Chairman named a few of them including Raghav Chaddha, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Kumar Ketkar and Sandeep Pathak.

The ruckus started soon after the House assembled for the day at 11 am and 'Zero House' was allowed following papers were laid on the table.

As the Chairman declined the notices of several Opposition leaders, the members started raising slogans and many of them trooped into the well-sloganeering "JPC se Jaanch Karao" (investigate through JPC) were raised in the House.

Some other slogans were also raised in the House by the Opposition members.

Amid the din, Dhankhar tried to run the House and said he "expect everyone in the House to help in running it smoothly." "I appeal all of you that we have to maintain our conduct so that people of the country like it."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to expunging his remarks during the discussion of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, and suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil earlier. Dhankhar objected to Kharge, saying "You are forfeiting your right.

You always raise questions on a chair that it takes decisions under pressure," Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, meanwhile, said "it is truly an insult of the House..." , and requested the chair to adjourn the house for some time and warn the members.

As the ruckus continued, the Chairman adjourned the House to meet at 11.50 am after naming a few members with a warning.

The Chairman allowed the 'Question Hour' after the House again assembled at 11.50 am but he had to adjourn it till 11 am on March 13, the second part of the Budget Session, after a brief attempt to run the House amid the din.