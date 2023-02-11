National
FM: G20 to deliberate on regulating crypto assets
'Crypto is heavily tech-led and less of human intervention. We are talking to all nations that if a regulation has to be framed then one country cannot frame it alone'.
NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the issue of regulating crypto assets will be taken up at G20 meetings as a collective view has to be formed on the matter.
“Crypto is heavily tech-led and less of human intervention. We are talking to all nations that if a regulation has to be framed then one country cannot frame it alone. So we’re speaking to all for forming a Standard Operating Procedure so that it is effective,” said Sitharaman.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android