FM: G20 to deliberate on regulating crypto assets

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the issue of regulating crypto assets will be taken up at G20 meetings as a collective view has to be formed on the matter.

“Crypto is heavily tech-led and less of human intervention. We are talking to all nations that if a regulation has to be framed then one country cannot frame it alone. So we’re speaking to all for forming a Standard Operating Procedure so that it is effective,” said Sitharaman.