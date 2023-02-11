Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
National

FM: G20 to deliberate on regulating crypto assets

'Crypto is heavily tech-led and less of human intervention. We are talking to all nations that if a regulation has to be framed then one country cannot frame it alone'.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the issue of regulating crypto assets will be taken up at G20 meetings as a collective view has to be formed on the matter.

“Crypto is heavily tech-led and less of human intervention. We are talking to all nations that if a regulation has to be framed then one country cannot frame it alone. So we’re speaking to all for forming a Standard Operating Procedure so that it is effective,” said Sitharaman.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Nirmala Sitharaman
Crypto
standard operating procedure
Crypto assets
G20 meetings

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in