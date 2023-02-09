National

Stones thrown at Union Min Muraleedharan's Kerala house

According to the information available, Muraleedharan was not present in the house when it was vandalized
THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Unidentifed people pelted stones at the house of Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's house in Thiruvananthapuram breaking a glass window, police said on Thursday. The window pane of the minister's house in Ulloor here was found smashed as seen in photographs accessed by ANI.

According to the information available, Muraleedharan was not present in the house when it was vandalized. When the house help arrived at the house, noticed the vandalism and informed relatives and party workers about the stone pelting incident.

Police said that stones were pelted by unidentified people at the Union Minister's house. Police said they have not identified or made any arrests so far in this case.

An investigation is underway, police said. Further details are awaited.

