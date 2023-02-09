Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly amid sloganeering

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly till 4.30 pm on Thursday as MPs from both opposition and treasury benches engaged in sloganeering.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished his nearly 90-minute speech on the motion of thanks on President's address, MPs belonging to the BJP and other NDA constituents started raising ''Modi, Modi'' slogans and thumping desks.

During the prime minister's address, several opposition parties were engaged in shouting slogans against the government, demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

There were noisy scenes in the House, as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to bring it in order to start general discussions on the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress rose to speak on the Budget, but demanded that the House be brought in order and pointed to the ruling party MPs shouting ''Modi, Modi''.

Some opposition MPs too were raising slogans.

Around 4 pm, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 4.30 pm.

Earlier, the House adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after Prime Minister Modi's speech.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition parties were negated.

The Lok Sabha had adopted the motion on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session on January 31.