More 'keechad' you throw at us, lotus will bloom even more: Modi in RS

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "The country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House."

PM Modi further took a jibe at the opposition with a Hindi Shayari, "Keechad uske pas hai, mere pas gulal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal".

"I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' (sludge) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that," he said.