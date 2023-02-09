Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani
National

LIC chairman to meet Adani top brass soon

It earned Rs 1,11,787.6 crore in net premium income during the reporting quarter as against Rs 97,620.34 crore in the year-ago period.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: LIC on Thursday reported a manifold jump in net income at Rs 8,334.2 crore during the three months ended December 2022 as against Rs 235 crore a year ago.

It earned Rs 1,11,787.6 crore in net premium income during the reporting quarter as against Rs 97,620.34 crore in the year-ago period. LIC chairman MR Kumar said they will soon meet Adani Group top brass to seek clarification on the crisis being faced by the diversified conglomerate.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Adani
LIC
net income
LIC chairman MR Kumar
Adani Group top brass

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in