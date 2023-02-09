National
LIC chairman to meet Adani top brass soon
NEW DELHI: LIC on Thursday reported a manifold jump in net income at Rs 8,334.2 crore during the three months ended December 2022 as against Rs 235 crore a year ago.
It earned Rs 1,11,787.6 crore in net premium income during the reporting quarter as against Rs 97,620.34 crore in the year-ago period. LIC chairman MR Kumar said they will soon meet Adani Group top brass to seek clarification on the crisis being faced by the diversified conglomerate.
