LIC chairman to meet Adani top brass soon

NEW DELHI: LIC on Thursday reported a manifold jump in net income at Rs 8,334.2 crore during the three months ended December 2022 as against Rs 235 crore a year ago.

It earned Rs 1,11,787.6 crore in net premium income during the reporting quarter as against Rs 97,620.34 crore in the year-ago period. LIC chairman MR Kumar said they will soon meet Adani Group top brass to seek clarification on the crisis being faced by the diversified conglomerate.