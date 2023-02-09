L Murugan on 4-day visit to Sri Lanka: Details here

CHENNAI: Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Information Broadcasting, L Murugan will visit Sri Lanka between February 9-12, 2023.

The minister is to participate in dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre constructed with Government of India Grant, to the people of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Centre in March 2015.

Minister of State would visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of Government of India's people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka, said a statement from the Union Ministry.

He will also interact with a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders during the visit, sources said.