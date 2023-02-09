Draft guidelines for green study for undergrads released

The topics in the syllabus will have humans and the environment, natural resources, and sustainable development, environmental issues: local, regional, and global, conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, environmental pollution and health, climate change: impact, adaptation and mitigation, environmental management, environmental treaties, and legislation, case studies and fieldwork. “The course would have 4 credits. The education institutions can decide on their distribution that’d facilitate students to meet minimum credit requirements,” the UGC clarified.