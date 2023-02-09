Delhi excise policy case: Advt firm director held

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested director of an advertising company, who is alleged to have ran the AAP campaign during the 2022 Goa assembly polls, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said Thursday.

Rajesh Joshi, the director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, was placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said ED official sources on Thursday.