Cong never tried to solve permanent problems of India: Modi in RS

Taking a jibe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. More than 1.70 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have opened in Karnataka including over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain."

Attacking Congress further, "They (Congress) used to say 'Gareebi Hatao' but did nothing for over four decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country."

Talking about 'secularism', PM Modi said, "True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries."

PM Modi further emphasized that the government has identified 110 aspiration districts in the country. "Education, infra, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than three crore tribals," he added.