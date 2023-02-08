SC restrains construction within core tiger reserves

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday restrained authorities from carrying out any construction within core areas in tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

The apex court did not appreciate the setting up of zoos and safaris inside tiger reserves and national parks. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath asked the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to file a response explaining the necessity of having safaris in national parks. The top court was dealing with issues such as illegal constructions in tiger reserves.