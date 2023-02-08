People’s trust shielding me from ‘liars’: PM

This is quite a contradiction and the Opposition should make up its mind whether the country is strong or weak under him, he said, drawing laughter from treasury benches.

Mahua remains defiant says called ‘an apple, an apple’

Amid a row over her using an expletive inside Parliament, TMC MP Mahua Moitra remained defiant on Wednesday citing past instances of BJP leaders using objectionable words in the House and said she called “an apple, an apple”.

Soon after Moitra ended her speech during the debate on the ‘Motion of Thanks to the President’s address’ on Tuesday, there were angry exchanges between TMC and BJP members. Moitra was heard using an objectionable word to which the Chair objected and urged members to avoid cuss words.

Asked about the incident, Moitra, without naming anyone, said, “this is not the first time that on record expletives or harsh words have been used in Parliament.” “What makes me laugh is the BJP saying ‘ye mahila hokar aise words kaise use kar sakti hain (being a woman, how can she use such words). Do I need to be a man to give it back as good as I get? So I think their patriarchy comes out,” Moitra told reporters.

“I have called an apple, an apple and I stand by it,” she asserted.

Dubey seeks action against Rahul for breach of privilege

Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for “breach of privilege” after he levelled allegations linking industrialist Gautam Adani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lower House.

Dubey said Gandhi made “unverified, incriminatory and defamatory” statements against PM Modi in violation of rules.

“These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon’ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha,” said Dubey.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document supporting his statements,” he said.