People’s trust shielding me from ‘liars’: PM
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the trust reposed in him by crores of people was his protective shield against the "lies, allegations and abuses" of his critics, as he launched a stinging counterattack on the Opposition over its bid to target him over the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope and positivity amid instability in many parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic in COVID-19 and conflicts. The trust of global institutions in India is due to the presence of a stable and decisive government, he stressed.
This government has the strength to take decisions in national interest and carries out reforms not out of compulsion but conviction, he said. "But some people who are neck deep in frustration cannot see India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," he said.
They failed when they were in power and they have failed in the opposition as well, he said in a swipe at the Congress which led by Rahul Gandhi has been unsparing in attacking the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
While he values criticism as a purification exercise for democracy but "compulsive criticism" has replaced constructive criticism in the last nine years, the prime minister said, claiming that some people have been nursing this "misconception" for 22 years that they can rise by "abusing" him.
While opposition parties could not come together despite frequent election losses, they have now joined hands after the Enforcement Directorate's action in corruption cases, he claimed.
"They should thank the ED. It brought them together, something voters could not do," he said. Opposition have accused the investigation agency of working as a government instrument to target the BJP's rivals.
He said the Opposition had wasted the last nine years in levelling baseless allegations instead of indulging in constructive criticism. While the Opposition alleges that India has weakened globally and lost its voice, it also accuses the government of influencing other countries to take certain decisions, he said.
This is quite a contradiction and the Opposition should make up its mind whether the country is strong or weak under him, he said, drawing laughter from treasury benches.
Mahua remains defiant says called ‘an apple, an apple’
Amid a row over her using an expletive inside Parliament, TMC MP Mahua Moitra remained defiant on Wednesday citing past instances of BJP leaders using objectionable words in the House and said she called “an apple, an apple”.
Soon after Moitra ended her speech during the debate on the ‘Motion of Thanks to the President’s address’ on Tuesday, there were angry exchanges between TMC and BJP members. Moitra was heard using an objectionable word to which the Chair objected and urged members to avoid cuss words.
Asked about the incident, Moitra, without naming anyone, said, “this is not the first time that on record expletives or harsh words have been used in Parliament.” “What makes me laugh is the BJP saying ‘ye mahila hokar aise words kaise use kar sakti hain (being a woman, how can she use such words). Do I need to be a man to give it back as good as I get? So I think their patriarchy comes out,” Moitra told reporters.
“I have called an apple, an apple and I stand by it,” she asserted.
Dubey seeks action against Rahul for breach of privilege
Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for “breach of privilege” after he levelled allegations linking industrialist Gautam Adani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lower House.
Dubey said Gandhi made “unverified, incriminatory and defamatory” statements against PM Modi in violation of rules.
“These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon’ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha,” said Dubey.
“Shri Rahul Gandhi despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document supporting his statements,” he said.
