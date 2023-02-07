Opposition parties to meet today, discuss strategy for Parl

"Today Oppn parties meet at 10 am to decide the day's strategy. No effort from the Govt to break the logjam caused by its refusal to allow Oppn to even raise its demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam.

Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar is afraid!", Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted. Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Opposition wants the parliament to function but the government is afraid of it.

However, the opposition parties are expected to end the deadlock in the Parliament today.

After placing their demands, they can participate in the discussion on the President's address, the final decision will be taken in the meeting of the opposition parties on Tuesday.

Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh on Monday said that the party would not "back down" till Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to have a discussion on Hindenburg Research's report against Adani Group in Parliament.

Congress is continuously cornering the government over the issue in Parliament forcing the adjournments of both Houses during the Budget Session.