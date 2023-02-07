National
Eligibility percentile for NEET courses cut to 20
Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Speciality (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, they said.
NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to reduce the eligibility criterion for NEET-Super Speciality courses from 50 percentile to 20 percentile, officials said on Tuesday.
Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Speciality (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, they said. “An additional mop-up round may be conducted for remaining vacant seats after completion of two rounds of counselling,” a letter by NBE stated.
