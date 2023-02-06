Weekly special fare special train: Details inside

CHENNAI: South Eastern Railway has notified the operation of a weekly special train to clear extra rush during festival season between Hatia and Mangaluru central.

Train no 08645 Hatia – Mangaluru Central Weekly Special fare special will leave Hatia on Mondays at 04.50 hrs on 06th, 13th, 20th and 27th February and reach Mangaluru Central at 04.15 hrs on the third day i.e., Wednesday (04 Services).

Train no 08646 Mangaluru Central – Hatia Weekly Special fare special will leave Mangaluru Central on Thursdays at 04.00 hrs on 09th, 16th, 23rd February and 02nd March and reach Hatia at 04.30 hrs on the third day i.e., Saturday (04 Services).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising two AC Two Tier Class, three AC Three Tier Coach, 12 Sleeper Class Coaches, three General Second Class and two General Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches is open, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Train cancellation

South Western Railway has notified the partial cancellation of two trains. Train no 07377 Bijapur – Mangalore Jn Special Train leaving Bijapur at 18.35 hrs on 6th and 7th February will run up to Hassan only and it will be be partially cancelled between Hassan and Mangalore Jn

Train no 07378 Mangalore Jn – Bijapur Special Train leaving Mangalore Jn at 14.50 hrs on 7th and 8th February will leave from Hassan at its scheduled departure time of 20.38 hrs instead of Mangalore Jn and it will be partially cancelled between Mangalore Jn and Hassan, another statement from SR said.