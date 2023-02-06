Hindenburg-Adani row: Cong launches nationwide protests

The Congress also held a protest in Jammu over the Adani issue.

A video showed protesters clashing with the police, who were raising anti-BJP slogans. A protest was also held by NSUI (National Students Union of India), the student wing of Congress in Delhi who were demanding a Joint Parliament Commitee probe over the Adani row.

Visuals emerging showed protesters holding placards scaling over barricades set up by police to thwart the demonstrations.

It is being argued by the opposition that the investment of the Adani group in public sector banks such as the SBI and LIC has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class. Opposition parties on Monday protested near the Gandhi statue outside Parliament and demanded a Joint Parliament Committe investigation or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.