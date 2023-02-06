Haj forms made available for free: Ministry

NEW DELHI: There will be 25 embarkation points for Haj-2023 and forms for going on the pilgrimage will be out very soon with the application being available free of cost for the first ever time, according to the Ministry for Minority Affairs.

Also, the Haj policy released on Monday reduced the package cost by approximately Rs 50,000, the ministry added. Of the quota, 80% will be allocated to the Haj Committee and the rest to private operators.