Ramdev charged for hate speech at seers event

Yoga guru Ramdev
Dt Next Bureau

BARMER: An FIR was registered on Sunday against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said.

The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a resident, police said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, etc).

