Ramdev charged for hate speech at seers event

BARMER: An FIR was registered on Sunday against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said.
The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a resident, police said.
The case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, etc).
