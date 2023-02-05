Ramdev charged for hate speech at seers event

BARMER: An FIR was registered on Sunday against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said.

The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a resident, police said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, etc).