Kerala trans-couple set to welcome baby next month

KOZHIKODE: A transgender couple in Kerala has announced that they are expecting a baby next month, in possibly the first such pregnancy of a trans person in the country.

Ziya Paval, a dancer, took to Instagram and announced that her partner, Zahhad, is now eight months pregnant. ''We are about to realise my dream of becoming a mother and his dream of becoming a father. An eight-month-old foetus is now in (Zahhad's) belly... From what we came to know, this is the first trans man's pregnancy in India...,'' Paval said in the Instagram post.