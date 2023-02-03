FM briefs BJP lawmakers on Budget, prior to party's outreach programme

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday arrived in the Parliament to brief the Members of Parliaments (MPs) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament earlier this week.

All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party are expected to be present in the meeting, being held ahead of today's Parliament Session.

Visuals from Parliament said Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Muraleedharan and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Sushil Modi were seen arriving for the meeting.

The Budget, which in all likelihood is the last for the BJP-led NDA government before the general elections next year, was presented by Sitharaman on Wednesday, unveiling one of its biggest jumps in capital spending in the past decade with the Union Minister stating that the fiscal deficit would fall next year.