SSLV-D2 launch in first quarter of this year, announces ISRO

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said the second Developmental flight of SSLV (SSLV-D2/ EOS-07 Mission) is scheduled in the first quarter of 2023.

SSLV-D2 will be launched with a total payload mass of about 334 kg, including the EOS-07 satellite and two co-passenger satellites.

ISRO’s maiden Development Flight of SSLV-D1 in August last year was not successful and the Failure Analysis Committee of ISRO has made certain recommendations.

The SSLV-D1 was the first developmental mission of this new launch vehicle. The objective of development missions is to prove the launch vehicle design and architecture and to bring out any residual unknowns not identified in the qualifications tests and analysis during its development journey. SSLV-D1 mission demonstrated the satisfactory integrated performance of SSLV in all its systems, including its flight through the aerodynamic regime, which is an accomplishment by itself.

Considering the clear identification of the cause of the flight anomaly and suggested corrective actions, the next flight (SSLV-D2) is planned to be executed complying with the recommendations, its satisfactory implementation, review and approval by authorised committees, ISRO said.

