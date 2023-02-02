PM-KUSUM scheme extended till 2026 as COVID affects implementation

NEW DELHI: The government has extended PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026 as its implementation was significantly affected due to the p0andemic.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

''The pace of implementation of PM-KUSUM was significantly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also conducted a third party evaluation of the scheme and based on the recommendations, the scheme has been extended till 31.3.2026,'' R K Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

State implementing agencies had sought extension in the timeline for execution of projects under the scheme.

MNRE is monitoring the scheme through regular meetings with states on a weekly/fortnightly basis. State implementation agencies submit progress reports on a monthly basis, he said.

The scheme consists of three components -- Component A is for installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by installing small power plants of capacity up to 2 MW, component B aims at installation of 20 lakh standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps and component C is for solarisation of 15 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps.