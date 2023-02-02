Budget Session: Motion of thanks on Prez address in Parliament today

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will start separate discussions on Thursday on President Droupadi Murmu's address which she delivered to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31.

Both Houses will move a motion of thanks on the President's address in the second half of the day.

In Rajya Sabha, Member of Parliament K Laxman is to move the motion initiating a debate on the President's address to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will second the motion. However, BJP MP Chandra Prakash Joshi will move the motion for debate on President's address in the Lok Sabha. BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh will second the motion.

The President's address is seen as one of the most solemn occasions in the Parliamentary calendar. It is the only time in the year when the whole Parliament comes together.

Both Houses of Parliament later move motions to hold a debate on President's address. Ahead of the Union Budget on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday addressed the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time after assuming the position in July 2022 and spoke on the achievements of the government as well as its future goals.