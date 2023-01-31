AP CM Jagan says Visakhapatnam will be State capital

ANDHRA PRADESH: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the State capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March, Jagan said he would be shifting his office to the port city in the months to come.

"Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come," he said.

Amaravati is the present capital of Andhra Pradesh. In November last year, Jagan Mohan Reddy government repealed the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 intended to establish three capitals for the State.

The State government had proposed three capitals, Visakhapatnam (Executive capital), Amaravati (Legislative capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital).

Jagan further said the State Government is organising the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 and requested the corporate community to take part in the meet and invest in the State.