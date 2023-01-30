Rain, hailstorm hit parts of Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Widespread rainfall and hailstorm at a few places during the last 24 hours hit daily life in Rajasthan. The hailstorm hit Udaipur and surrounding areas, according to the Met department.

Standing crops in many areas were destroyed by the hailstorm and rainfall. The state government will give a statement on the situation in the Assembly at 3 pm on Monday.

''Thunder with light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in east Rajasthan and at a few places in west Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated in the state during the last 24 hours,'' the Met office said.

The highest rainfall at 78 cm was recorded in Kareda (Bhilwara) and Parbatsar (Nagaur). Jaipur recorded 24.9 mm rain while many other areas received below 8 cm till 8.30 am.

Phalodi in Jodhpur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius. The night temperature at other places was between 8.1 degrees Celsius (Sirohi) and 14.6 degrees (Dabok- Udaipur).