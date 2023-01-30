Odisha minister Naba Das cremated with full state honours

JHARSUGUDA: The mortal remains of Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das were on Monday consigned to flames with full state honours here in the presence of thousands of people, who bade a tearful adieu to the departed leader.

Amid chants of 'slokas', his son Bishal Das lit the funeral pyre, as a large gathering of MPs, MLAs and industrialists paid tributes to the popular BJD minister. The last rites were held at the Kherual Crematorium.

The Odisha government has also announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Das.

Das breathed his last on Sunday evening, hours after he was shot by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Brajarajnagar, where he had gone to attend an event.

The ASI is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.