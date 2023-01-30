Budget should focus on falling imports, impact of slowdown: Chidambaram

KOLKATA: Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday said that the BJP-led central government in its upcoming budget should focus on addressing issues like the impact of the global slowdown on economic growth, falling exports, increase in the current account deficit (CAD) and mounting total government debt.

He said that the Union Budget should also focus on the danger of falling consumption leading to lower standards of living due to high unemployment rate, layoffs and inflation.

The Union budget is scheduled to be tabled on February 1.

In an interview to PTI, Chidambaram said that though he has high expectations from the Budget, he is also ''prepared for great disappointment''.

Excerpts from the interview: