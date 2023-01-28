Amit Shah holds roadshow with CM Bommai, Yediyurappa in Dharwad

DHARWAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in the Kundgol town of Karnataka's Dharwad on Saturday. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa were present duiring the roadshow.

The Home Minister arrived in the state to attend public meeting and a series of other public programmes in the state, where Assembly elections are scheduled this year.

Shah started his day-long visit by attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of B.V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in KLE Technology University, Hubballi city where he encouraged the students to work for the country and advised them to utilize opportunities provided by the Centre to make the country number one in the world.

He also laid the foundation stone of National Forensic Sciences University (Karnataka Campus) in the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Dharwad and emphasised the importance of the integration of the investigation by the Forensic Sciences and the criminal justice system to increase the conviction rate in the country.

Shah's visit to Karnataka has been organised at a time when Assembly elections are scheduled here this year along with eight other states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

These Assembly elections are said to be the semi-finals ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in mid-April or the beginning of May.

Ahead of the assembly polls, the focus of political parties has shifted to the state. Among the other significant seats, one is the Mangalore City South assembly constituency.