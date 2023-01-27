Female lawyer falls to death from 15th floor in Noida

NOIDA [UP]: A 27-year-old woman lawyer died after falling from the 15th floor of a society in Sector-74, Noida. The police is investigating the matter and is questioning the deceased's family members.

The incident occurred in Supertech Cape Town Society on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Soma.

On Thursday night, at around midnight, the deceased was talking to someone on her phone, standing on the balcony of the tower where she lived with her family.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

The police is checking the CDR of the mobile phone and an investigation in the matter is underway.

The deceased's father, mother and sister were at home when the incident occurred and are in deep shock.

Her parents have told the police that the deceased was worried about something since a long time.