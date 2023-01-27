Air India finalising "historic order of new aircraft", says CEO

NEW DELHI - Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said that the airline's accomplishments over the previous year have been 'nothing short of stunning,' and there is much more to be done as Tata Group completes the first year of ownership on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Air India said it is 'finalising a historical order of new aircraft to power future expansion' in its list of important undertakings over the last year.

While working on the improvements, CEO Campbell said that the airline had kept up with other ambitious initiatives such as merging Air India Express with Air Asia, Vistara with Air India, or launching a new InfoTech Centre or an Aviation Academy.

"Not to mention our much-talked-about short-and-medium-term fleet expansion," said Air India's CEO and MD in its statement to employees.

On January 27, last year, the Tata group took over management of Air India from the government.

"Taken together, the development over the last 12 months has been nothing short of spectacular, even though so much of what we have been working on has been behind the scenes, developing platforms and capacities so that our future dreams can take flight.

Of course, there is much more that has to be done, and everyone, both internally and externally, is eager for us to accomplish it," Campbell concluded.