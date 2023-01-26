74th Republic Day parade highlights 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Notably, the Defence Services witnessed path-breaking reforms with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the helm of affairs to transform the military into a modern, Atmanirbhar, youthful and tech-savvy force.

The seamless modernization plan focused on developing 'Force Capabilities', the creation of Self Reliant Defence ecosystem with Make-in-India pursuit, and a learner and agile Army driven by technology.

The doctrinal and operational studies continued on the establishment of theatre commands to enhance Op preparedness, synergy, and combat potential of the Armed forces. Many decisions on re-structuring were also satisfactorily implemented.

The defence forces were further strengthened with the appointment of General Anil Chauhan as the Second Chief of Defence Staff. For the first time, the 21 Gun Salute was given to President Droupadi Murmu during the parade with 105 mm Indian Field Guns on Kartavya Path replacing the British-made 25-pounder guns.

MBT Arjun

The Main Battle Tank ARJUN of the 75 Armoured Regiment was led by Captain Amanjeet Singh. The motto of MBT Arjun is`Sahasam Vijayate'. The State of the art MBT ARJUN is third generation main battle tank developed indigenously by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).