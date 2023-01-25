'Pathaan' fans celebrate actor's return to theatres

NEW DELHI : With one of the biggest releases of the year 2023, 'Pathaan', hitting the silver screens on Wednesday, cinema halls across the nation saw an outpour of moviegoers creating unprecedented scenes at theatres.

Several videos of SRKians cheering for the superstar outside theatres are going viral on the internet.

In Mumbai's Bandra West, a certain section of fans pulled out huge posters of SRK's avatar in 'Pathaan', wore 'Pathaan' tees and cut huge cakes outside the theatres.

In Delhi too, hordes of fans were seen gathered outside theatres to watch the first-day first show of the film.