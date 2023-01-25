Dish TV case: SC cover to Yes Bank extended

In November 2021, the apex court stayed the Uttar Pradesh Police notice restraining Yes Bank from transferring and exercising voting rights on its Dish TV shares.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said protection, granted in November last year to the Yes Bank, can continue.

After hearing senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing Yes Bank, it restored the application filed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the high court.

“Let the high court take a call,” the bench said.

The bench added that till the high court disposes the matter, the interim order passed by the apex court on November 30, 2021, staying the operation of notices and proceedings in connection with the FIR, shall continue.