Dish TV case: SC cover to Yes Bank extended
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court extended the protection granted to Yes Bank in an FIR lodged by the Noida police and also the restraint order from transferring and exercising voting rights in Dish TV on the basis of 44.53 cr shares pledged on disbursal of Rs 5,270 cr loan in 2016-18 to Essel group and its sister concerns.
In November 2021, the apex court stayed the Uttar Pradesh Police notice restraining Yes Bank from transferring and exercising voting rights on its Dish TV shares.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said protection, granted in November last year to the Yes Bank, can continue.
After hearing senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing Yes Bank, it restored the application filed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the high court.
“Let the high court take a call,” the bench said.
The bench added that till the high court disposes the matter, the interim order passed by the apex court on November 30, 2021, staying the operation of notices and proceedings in connection with the FIR, shall continue.
In Nov 2021, the apex court issued notice on Yes Bank’s plea and stayed the operation of notice by the police to the bank and also any further action based on the FIR.
