AICC insists Modi to answer on losing control in Ladakh

CHENNAI: AICC spokesperson Dr Shama Mohammed on Wednesday insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give an answer on the issue of India losing control of 26 of the 65 patrolling posts in Eastern Ladakh.

Talking to media persons at state congress headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Shama said that China has been emboldened by the statement of Modi. “Modi speaks for China. Modi speaks in the language of china. That’s exactly what china wants.”

Referring to the country’s trade deficit with China increasing from 75 to 100billion US $ since last year, the AICC spokesperson said that if they (BJP) really stand for Indian army why don’t they stop doing business with china.

“Modi needs to give an answer on India losing control of 26 of the 65 patrolling posts in eastern Ladakh,” she added.

Stating that the Congress has made a charge sheet against the Modi govt and it would be presented in the polling booths from January 26 to March 26, Shama said that Modi promised Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, but crimes against minorities, Dalits and women have increased 500%. “We have seen polarisation of the society and houses of minorities being bulldozed. The houses of minorities are bulldozed even for a stone pelting incident without any case being booked and without going to court. There is complete breakdown in law and order,” she added.

Listing out the unfulfilled promises of the Modi regime, she said that Modi promised two crore jobs per year. “They should have generated eight crore jobs in nine years. but before Covid the country had 45-year high unemployment in 2018 and now in December 2022 the CMIE report says the unemployment rate in the country is 8.3%,” she said.

Accusing Modi govt of facilitating a record spike in black money holding in Swiss banks, she said that the BJP government has written off Rs 10 lakh crores of corporate loans, whereas the UPA govt wrote off loans of farmers to the tune of Rs 78,000 crore. “We think about the farmers and the poor and write off their loans, but this govt writes off corporate loans. Narendra Modi says I don’t care about the poor.,” she added.