'Truth always comes out': Rahul on BBC documentary

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the ongoing controversy over a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "truth always comes out".

While addressing the media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra In Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "The truth always comes out. No amount of banning the press and using institutions like ED and CBI against people can suppress the truth from coming out," quoted ANI.

The statement comes amid the raging debate on the documentary by UK media company BBC, made on the role of PM Modi from the time when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots.

Hyderabad Central University Students Organise Screening Of BBC Documentary

Earlier, a group of students organised the screening of the first episode of the controversial BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question" at Hyderabad Central University on Sunday. Following this, the police said that a probe would be initiated after a written complaint was received from the authorities.

According to ANI, the police said, “A group of students at Hyderabad Central University organised a screening of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question" inside the university campus y'day (Monday).”

“A probe will be initiated on receiving a written complaint,” they said.

JNU Admin Cancels Screening Of BBC Documentary

The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) halted the showing of the contentious BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. According to the administration, it may "disturb calm" and harmony on campus. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) was claimed to have organised the screening.



"It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24th January 2023 at 9:00 pm in Teflas. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasize that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus," read the official advisory issued by the varsity admin.