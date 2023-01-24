Indian Army to show case Made in Indian weapons in Republic Day Parade

DELHI: India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26.

At this Year's Republic Day Parade, Indian Army would showcase only Made in India Weapons systems, officials said.

"The weapons to be displayed include the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles," a statement said.