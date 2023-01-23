Security beefed up at Red Fort ahead of Republic Day 2023: DCP North

"Based on some inputs, we increased local security at the Red Fort on both human and technological fronts. We are sure that due to our preparations, no untoward incident will happen," he said.

He said that the procurement and capacity building of the police has increased in view of the G20 summit.

On being asked about some alleged 'Khalistani graffitis' written in some parts of Delhi, the DCP (North) said that arrangements near the Red Fort are very tight and no such thing will happen at the Red Fort.