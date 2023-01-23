Russia announces 200 scholarships for Indian students to study in its univs

CHENNAI: The Russian government has announced 200 scholarships for Indian students to pursue fully funded higher education in various UG, PG and PhD programmes in medicine, science, and engineering in Russian universities.

The Day of Russian Education will be organised on January 28 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Chennai.

Students can collect information about Russian higher education and scholarship opportunities from the representatives of Russian State Pedagogical University, Rostov State University of Economics, Ural State University of Economics, and other varieties.

Having a pass in the required school or college-level exam is the eligibility criterion for the scholarship.

Each student can apply for scholarships in 6 universities.

Students will be selected based on their performance in competitive tests. Preliminary results will be announced between February 21 and 28.

Students can apply for scholarship online at https://education-in-russia.com/ before February 20, 2023.